Former Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage rushes for 3.5 yards per carry average in XFL debut

The National Football League concluded its season eight days ago when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the Lombardi Trophy, but that doesn’t mean that football is done for the time being.

This weekend marked the first games of the revamped XFL, and plenty of former Miami Dolphins were in action — most notably, former 2018 fourth round draft pick, running back Kalen Ballage.

In his five seasons in the NFL, Ballage carried the ball 213 times for 665 yards — good for just a 3.1 yards per carry average. His inability to break the big runs like he did in college for Arizona State contributed to his short stints with Miami, the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, however as a member of the San Antonio Brahmas, Ballage will look to turn things around as he continues his professional career.

On Sunday as the Brahmas fell to the St. Louis Battlehawks in their first game of the season, Ballage resembled the running back he was in the NFL, rushing 24 times for 84 yards — just a 3.5 yards per carry average. He did add on three receptions for 13 yards, yet failed to reach the endzone.

Time will tell if Kalen Ballage can increase his yards per carry average with the Brahmas, but if you’re like me — a football fiend or even a sicko, if you will — you’ll be tuning in either way.

___

