Fox Sports nominates Dolphins at Ravens in Week 2 as candidate for the 2022 NFL Game of the Year

It’s hard to get lost in the shuffle of a 17-game season — most of the time.

Some games are extraordinary and others can haunt teams for years. It’s safe to say the 2022 season had games in each category.

Staying on the positive side, the FOX Sports Twitter account wanted input on the 2022 Game of the Year. The Week 10 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills won the poll, but the Miami Dolphins received a bit of love throughout the process.

Miami’s 42-38 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 was on the list, and the 21-point comeback finished second in the voting. This is a perfect opportunity to stroll down memory lane to a time when the sky was the limit for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and company.

The teams combined to score 80 points as the Dolphins stormed back with 28 fourth-quarter points to overcome Baltimore. Tagovailoa finished 36 of 50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. With an average of 9.4 yards per attempt, the league saw what Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are capable of together on the field.

Hill closed with 11 receptions on 13 targets for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Waddle added another 11 receptions for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On a combined 32 targets, Waddle and Hill torched Baltimore for 361 yards and Hill caught a pair of touchdown passes on 48- and 60-yard receptions.

Miami didn’t score in the first quarter, and Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay set the tone by returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. Lamar Jackson was a problem all day, scoring on a 79-yard touchdown run. He finished with 119 rushing yards to go with 318 passing yards and three touchdowns, becoming the quarterback in NFL history with both a touchdown pass and touchdown run of at least 75 yards in the same game.

The Ravens were in control for most of the game, but Waddle’s 7-yard touchdown reception with 14 seconds left gave Miami its first lead game — one they would not surrender.