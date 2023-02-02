NFLPA announces The Players’ All-Pro list with four players representing the Miami Dolphins

The NFL Players Association announced the inaugural Players’ All-Pro teams on Thursday.

In an attempt to take control of the narrative, the NFLPA created the All-Pro teams as a way for players to share their thoughts on the league’s top talent.

“This year, we made the call with the first Players’ All-Pro Team,” reads the NFLPA post. “We asked players across the league to select who had the most impact this season.

“The players were tasked with voting for the best player at their same position and positions they line up against.”

JC Tretter, head of the Players Association, explained the voting in further detail on the NFLPA website. In order to vote, you must be an active NFL player and players who missed five games or more as of Week 15 are ineligible. Players can’t vote for themselves, or anyone else on their team, and can only vote for the position group they play and line up against.

Tretter used the center position as an example, noting they can vote for the league’s best center, nose tackle, interior defensive lineman, and off-ball linebacker.

“We had each various player leaders from each team nominate their two best special teams players (or ‘core teamers’) for the ballot,” Tretter wrote. “We wanted the locker rooms to decide who should represent their team in that position.”

With the guidelines out of the way, four members of the Miami Dolphins were nominated as top-five players at their position this season.

Tyreek Hill was voted the fourth-best receiver with Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings earning the top spot. At left tackle, Terron Armstead tied Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles for fourth place.

According to the players, Alec Ingold earned the highest spot of anyone on the Dolphins, ranking as the league’s third-best fullback. San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk came in at No. 1.

Switching to defense, Jevon Holland was voted as the fifth-best free safety in his sophomore season. Minkah Fitzpatrick, former Dolphin and a current member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, captured the top spot.

While the Players’ All-Pro list joins a handful of already established lists, it’s always interesting to hear from the players, and it’s nice to see a handful of players get recognized for Miami’s playoff run this season.

Check here to view the entire list: https://nflpa.com/posts/the-players-all-pro/#top5