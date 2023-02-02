Miami Dolphins part ways with offensive line coach Matt Applebaum

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, as per Barry Jackson (via Armando Salguero) on Twitter.

Applebaum was hired by the Dolphins last offseason, after spending the previous two years as Boston College’s offensive line coach.

In 2022 under Applebaum, the Dolphins ranked 24th in pass-block win rate (55%) and 21st in run-block win rate (71%), as per ESPN. While an improvement on recent years, the team also spent significant money in the offseason in improving their offensive line, bringing in free agents Terron Armstead and Connor Williams. Such an investment brings higher expectations than 24th and 21st-best in the league, and rightly so. To highlight the Miami’s issues even further, the Dolphins played six different tackles in 2022, and at one point offensive coordinator Frank Smith was even asked to help coach the line alongside Applebaum, as per Armando Salguero.

The Dolphins will now be searching for their 10th offensive line coach in nine years, and have already held an interview with Dan Roushar of the New Orleans Saints.

