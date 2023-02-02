Miami Dolphins statistically the most successful team against Tom Brady throughout the years

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement — again — this week, and as he rode off into the sunset, plenty of Dolphins fans told him to not let the door hit him in the you-know-what on the way out.

However, compared to every other team in the National Football League, the Miami Dolphins actually gave Tom Brady the most difficulties throughout his legendary career.

Tom Brady won 251 regular season games while losing just 82, but 12 of those losses — nearly 15% — came against the Miami Dolphins. No other team defeated a Tom Brady led squad more than the Dolphins did.

According to StatMuse, Brady had a 94.7 quarterback rating when playing the Miami Dolphins, yet for his career, Brady finished with a 97.2 rating overall.

Brady, a surefire hall-of-famer, threw 27 of his career 212 interceptions against Miami, meaning nearly 13% of his interceptions game against just one team — our Dolphins.

Tom Brady was sacked 565 times — 66 times by a Dolphins’ defender. That’s nearly 12% of the total amount of sacks he took throughout his time in the NFL.



And let’s not forget one of the most embarrassing losses of Brady’s career — the Miami Miracle. We won’t forget that one, but he surely won’t either.

All in all, Brady got the upper hand against the Dolphins quite frequently — as he did with every single team in the National Football League. However, the Miami Dolphins did have the most success against someone nicknamed Tommy Boy since a white-tailed deer tore up Chris Farley and David Spade’s rental car back in 1995.

After Brady left for the Buccaneers a couple of seasons ago, my personal hatred for the most successful quarterback in NFL history dwindled some since he no longer led the New England Patriots — aka the Evil Empire — into battle. Yet, I can’t say that I’m sad to see him leave the game behind for good. I will say that it’s a tad bittersweet to see one of the last quarterbacks from that generation say goodbye, as it means my youth is further slipping away. But, the NFL is in good hands with the young quarterbacks from today in Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Herbert, Hurts, Tagovailoa and others.

Godspeed, Mr. Brady. But, on the way out, can you do us Dolphins’ fans a favor? Can you put in a good word with Roger Goodell to get us our first round draft pick back this year?

No? Okay, just checking.