How Do You Feel About Stephen Ross And His Time As The Owner Of The Miami Dolphins?

Since 2009 Stephen Ross has owned our Miami Dolphins. In his time at the top he has not only rolled through plenty of coaches but also rebuilt the stadium including adding a roof over the seating sections. He has built a new top-of-the-line in every way training facility while also adding tennis courts for tennis tournaments and even a race track around the stadium. He managed to bring another Super Bowl to the city as well. On the downside, many of his coaching choices were terrible at best and the whole tampering scandal cost this team a first and a fourth-round draft pick this upcoming draft. There are other plusses and minuses but those seem to stand out as the highlights.

So tonight's question is with all of the ups and downs of his time as the owner of the team how do you currently feel about Stephen Ross as the owner of the team and do you think that his deep pockets and his strong desire to do whatever it takes to win override the negatives and the negative press that he has brought the team?

Please let us know where you stand on Mr. Ross in the comments section below-

