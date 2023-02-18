What are your personal offseason plans?

The 2022 NFL season ended a week ago and every team is now heading into their offseason plans. They are scouting college prospects, making decisions on whom among their soon-to-be free agents needs to be re-signed, identifying free agent from other teams to try to sign, and countless other tasks needed to be done between now and the start of the 2023 season in 201 days.

For us as fans, however, now is a perfect time to take a breath after a crazy season. Which brings us to tonight’s open-discussion question. What are your offseason plans? Do you have a trip scheduled? Do you dive into baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, or any other sport? What are you doing to chill before we ramp up for the next Miami Dolphins season?

In our live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following The Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.