Dolphins free agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign - Raheem Mostert

As the 2022 NFL season closes, it’s never too early to look ahead to 2023. On March 15th, 2023, players with expiring deals will officially become free agents, and can begin negotiating contracts with other teams.

With 31 players who could become free agents in March, the Miami Dolphins are one of many NFL teams with more questions than answers at this point. As general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel make their decisions on each player, we try to do the same from the outside. Our annual series of “Walk, tag, or re-sign” continues today, with a look at running back Raheem Mostert.

Raheem Mostert

Background

Position: Running back

Age (at start of 2023 season): 31

College: Purdue University

NFL experience: 8 years

Expiring contract: 1-year, $2.2 million

2022 Review

Mostert signed with the Dolphins last offseason, marking his 2nd stint with the team (2015). While he battled injuries all season long, Mostert still started 14 games last season, and appeared in 16.

Averaging 4.9 yards per carry, Mostert managed to make the most of his limited opportunities, as the Dolphins only ran the ball 390 times last year, 2nd-fewest in the league. He finished the season with 891 rushing yards (21st-most) on 181 carries, both of which were career highs. Mostert also added three touchdowns on the ground, and 31 receptions for 202 yards (and two touchdowns) through the air.

2022 Stats: 16 games played, 1,093 total yards, 5 total touchdowns

2023 Outlook

Mostert has spoken about his desire to return to the team next season, and still has enough gas left in the tank to justify bringing him back. While injuries and durability are a slight concern, Mostert’s speed, explosiveness, and understanding of Mike McDaniel’s system suggest he’ll continue playing at the same level (or even slightly higher) next season.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Franchise tag salary: $10.1 million

Miami’s running game needs to improve next season, and keeping Mostert around will go a long way in doing so. He fits the offense, and more importantly, provides a spark at running back that hasn’t been present in Miami since the days of Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake. In my eyes, at the right price, this is a no brainer.

Verdict: Re-sign.