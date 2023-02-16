What Do You Need To See From McDaniel In Year Two?

Mike McDaniel was hired to not only get this team back to the playoffs but also to work with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and get what he could out of a player that was very up and down in his first couple of years in the league. He succeeded in both (Tua’s injuries notwithstanding). But now the bar has been raised. Tua has shown the promise that every Miami Dolphins fan had hoped was there and he got the team back to the playoffs.

So now, what do you as a fan, need to see out of McDaniel in year two of his tenure with the Phins to convince you that he’s the guy going forward and for the long run? Are you already there and if so why?

Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below-

In the live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following The Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.