Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator (officially)

The Miami Dolphins made official the hiring of Vic Fangio as the team’s defensive coordinator on Wednesday. The move comes after Fangio completed his tenure as a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles, including working with the team leading into last week’s Super Bowl appearance.

Fangio has worked with nine teams, including the Eagles, prior to joining Miami. He started with the New Orleans Saints, working as the team’s linebackers coach from 1986 through 1994. He joined the Carolina Panthers as their defensive coordinator in 1995, then moved to the same position with the Indianapolis Colts in 1999. In 2002, he joined the Houston Texans as their defensive coordinator before a stint with the Baltimore Ravens from 2006 through 2009, working as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 as their defensive coordinator, then had the same position with the Chicago Bears starting in 2015. In 2019 he was hired by the Denver Broncos to serve as their head coach, holding that spot for three years before taking the consultant position with Philadelphia this past season.

The hiring of Fangio was initially reported prior to the Super Bowl, but when the Dolphins did not announce the hire right away, there was speculation that Fangio could be still considering other positions. The report then solidified with the expectation that it would become official after the Super Bowl was complete, ending the Eagles’ season. That is where we are now and head coach Mike McDaniel was able to add his top choice as defensive coordinator to the Dolphins’ staff.