Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots QB Mac Jones wants to ‘re-earn the respect’ in 2023 - Pats Pulpit

Jones is working with former NFL quarterback Nic Shimonek to improve his strength.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets have reached out to the Packers about quarterback’s availability - Gang Green Nation

The primary focus of this offseason for the Jets is to try to acquire a veteran starting quarterback. Both Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and Brian Costello of the New York Post report the team has reached...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Was Ken Dorsey’s play calling really to blame for Bills’ loss to Bengals? - Buffalo Rumblings

Was it the X’s and O’s or the Jimmy and Joes

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens hire Todd Monken to be new Offensive Coordinator - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens land their new offensive coordinator





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski - Behind the Steel Curtain

Do the Steelers really need two players on the roster who are primarily kick returners?





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Burrow is the best QB in the NFL, according to Carson Palmer - Cincy Jungle

"He just has that ability unlike anybody else."





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Chiefs plus Eagles equal Browns? On offense that is Cleveland’s hope - Dawgs By Nature

Chiefs and Eagles present offenses that Cleveland hope to fuse

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS POLLING: Is The Texans’ CEO The Best of the Worst, or Worst of the Best? - Battle Red Blog

One of the daunting questions of our time.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans RB Derrick Henry reacts to the hiring of Tim Kelly - Music City Miracles

"He’s a great dude, so it’s going to be fun."





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence thanks fans in ‘Letter to Jacksonville’ - Big Cat Country

Lawrence praised Jaguars fans, and expects Jacksonville to find a lot of success in the future.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Shane Steichen Officially Named Head Coach of the Indianapolis Colts - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts have found their next head coach. Shane Steichen led the Eagles offense to a Super Bowl, now he hopes to lead the Colts to championships in the future. Next up for the Colts the NFL Draft and finding a franchise quarterback. QB

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Payton drops info on Radio Row about expectations, plans for the Broncos - Mile High Report

Radio Row was great for talking points but also provided some insight into team management by the new head coach.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Bolts rank 7th in way-too-early NFL power rankings - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers are the fourth-highest ranked AFC team behind the Chiefs, Bengals, and Bills.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Derek Carr is forcing his release out of Las Vegas - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders will have to release quarterback Derek Carr this week because he will not accept a trade





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid is now the greatest head coach in Kansas City history - Arrowhead Pride

Sunday night’s NFL championship removed all remaining doubt.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

2023 NFL power rankings: Giants in league’s top half - Big Blue View

Rankings raise from 11-16





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

5 woulda, coulda, shoulda moments that cost the Eagles a Super Bowl - Bleeding Green Nation

If just one of these things goes the other way, the Birds are Super Bowl champions.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Troubleshooting the Cowboys defensive problems and how to get better - Blogging The Boys

How the Cowboys can get better on a defense that was already really good.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

NFL News: Washington Commanders are trying to set up OC interview with Greg Roman - Hogs Haven

Romans been MIA since parting ways with the Baltimore Ravens

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Teams interested in Derek Carr provide a roadmap to an Aaron Rodgers trade - Acme Packing Company

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, four teams are in the mix for Carr in free agency





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

2023 Detroit Lions free agent profile: The case for and against re-signing Alex Anzalone - Pride Of Detroit

Alex Anzalone—one of the Lions’ few veteran pieces on defense—presents a difficult decision for Detroit in free agency.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

2023 offseason outlook: Ranking each position for Bears by need - Windy City Gridiron

What are the Bears’ biggest needs heading into the 2023 NFL offseason?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

SB Nation Reacts Results: Hey, people like the Brian Flores hire! - Daily Norseman

Shocking, I know

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Cesar Ruiz - Canal Street Chronicles

Showing the most improvement in 2022, Ruiz is now a key part of a young offensive line.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

The Falcons should be in the NFC South mix in 2023, but don’t expect them to go all-in - The Falcoholic

Atlanta can’t and won’t push their chips in for 2023.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Carolina Panthers add Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant - Cat Scratch Reader

That makes three coaches on staff that were originally interviewed for the head coach job.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

NFL free agency 2023: Jimmy Garoppolo top target for Buccaneers? - Bucs Nation

Finances may get in the way of this acquisition

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: 3 steps to making the 49ers permanent Super Bowl contenders - Niners Nation

The 49ers have been knocking on the door of a Championship for the past few seasons. They’re close, and here’s how they can finally get over the hump.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals closing in on hiring Jonathan Gannon as new head coach per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are working to hire Jonathan Gannon as the team’s next head coach according to Ian Rapoport.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Twitter reacts to Geno Smith (rightfully) winning Comeback Player of the Year - Field Gulls

In case you were wondering, the caption for the above photo reads:

"Background: FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 12: The New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is consoled by New York Jets kicker Nick...





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams Coaching Staff: Raheem Morris returning is a good thing for Rams. - Turf Show Times

Raheem Morris will likely be back in Los Angeles next season.