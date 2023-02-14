What Should The Miami Dolphins Do At Running Back?

The Miami Dolphins enter this offseason already over the cap for 2023. According to overthecap.com the contracts already on the books for the team in 2023 give the team a negative $16,377,201 against the 2023 NFL salary cap. Now we all know that the team will do things like jettison certain players, maybe even trade some and then rework some of the bigger deals of other players to get the team back under the cap. In addition to the team being over the cap that cap number only includes the current 44 players signed to the team. Of those 44 signed through at least 2023 not a single one is a running back.

Everyone knows that the core of the offense that Mike McDaniel is trying to build in Miami is built around the running game. So now the front office and coaching staff will have to sit down and decide if they intend on re-signing some of the guys that were here last season or move on with either draft picks (not that we have enough to fill out a running back room) or free agents or a mix of two or three of the above.

The Dolphins' own free agents are-

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson

Salvon Ahmed

Myles Gaskin

The NFL’s top free agents at running back-

Saquon Barkley

Josh Jacobs

Tony Pollard

Jamaal Williams

Miles Sanders

David Montgomery

Kareem Hunt

Damien Harris

D’Onta Foreman

Top Running Back in the 2023 NFL Draft-

Bijan Robinson, Texas (6-0, 220) projected first round

Blake Corum, Michigan (5-8, 210) projected early day two

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6-1, 220) projected early day two

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-11, 200) projected early day two

Sean Tucker, Syracuse (5-10, 210) projected day two

Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6-0, 213) projected day two

Devon Achane, Texas A&M (5-9, 185) projected late day two

Kendre Miller, TCU (6-0, 220) projected late day two

Keaton Mitchell, ECU (5-9, 184) projected late day two

Rochon Johnson, Texas (6-2, 222) projected early day three

Of course, the Dolphins are not heavy with draft picks thanks to trades and Rodger Goodell. The list of the Phin's upcoming draft picks as of now- (you never know what this front office will do so by the time the draft rolls around there may be more or fewer picks)

Round 2, Pick 51

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 3, Pick 84 (from NE)

Round 6, Pick 164 (from CHI)

Round 7, Pick 216

So with all of the information you have above, plus possible other players in free agency that I did not list and draftable backs that I did not list what would your plan be as the GM of the Dolphins if you needed to rebuild the running backs room? Are there guys that you would want to keep from last year? Is there a guy that you hope falls to the Dolphins in the draft and that would be part of your plan? Are there guys that you would go after in free agency?

Please give us your rebuild plan for the running backs in the comments section below-

In the live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following The Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.