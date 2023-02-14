Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum returns to Boston College

After just one season as the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line coach, Matt Applebaum was replaced by longtime NFL coach Butch Barry last week.

Today, it has being reported by Pete Thamel — senior college football writer for ESPN — that Applebaum is returning to his college roots with the team that he was plucked from before joining the Dolphins last season, Boston College.

Applebaum’s unit suffered multiple injuries last season with starters Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg and Terron Armstead all missing time. Interim starters would also go down with injuries as Miami’s offensive line was in constant flux throughout the year. As a result, the Dolphins’ line ranked near the bottom of the league for most of the season, finishing 22nd according to Pro Football Focus’ end of year rankings.

Butch Barry will look to improve Miami’s blocking in front of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but already the hire is getting mixed reviews by some in the media as well as reportedly drawing the mockery of his former Broncos players according to Broncos’ insider, Ben Allbright of KOA Colorado.

Time will tell if Barry is the right man for the job, but apparently Applebaum was not, for one reason or another. With the coaching change, Miami will employ their ninth different offensive line coach in nine years and as the classic saying goes, “The ninth time is the charm.”