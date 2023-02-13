Following the Super Bowl, how far off are our own Miami Dolphins?

Last night most of us got to see the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl with Andy Ried and Patrick Mahomes. So tonight's question is simple. How after off do you think our Miami Dolphins are from being that team? Not the Chiefs but the team that could beat a team like the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game and then a team like the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. What are we missing? What in your opinion has to happen over the next season or two for this team to win another Super Bowl?

Please give us your ideas in the comments section below-

