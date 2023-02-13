Tyreek Hill never lost faith in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles took a commanding 24-14 lead into halftime during Super Bowl LVIII after a 35-yard field goal by Jake Elliott as time expired in the second quarter.

Things weren’t looking good for the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in obvious pain from an ankle injury. Despite Philadelphia’s 10-point swing before the half — Tyreek Hill, who spent his first six seasons in Kansas City, never lost faith in Mahomes and his former team.

“He will trust in 15,” Hill wrote on Twitter while responding to Richard Sherman’s tweet about a possible comeback.

He will trust in 15 we trust — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 13, 2023

Hill called his shot and it landed — the Chiefs came back to win 38-35.

Hill is active on social media and hasn’t held back his love for his former team. He was tweeting throughout the game, asking for “somebody to get open besides 87,” but he also gave props to the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts is ‘’Him ‘’ ladies and gentlemen — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 13, 2023

The four-time All-Pro never shied away from sharing his opinion, mentioning that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes.

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said on his podcast “It Needed to Be Said,” back in June.

While Chiefs fans may have felt slighted by the quote, Hill also said he expected Kansas City to be great without him. Despite the negativity, Hill hasn’t stopped sharing his thoughts and personality through the media and social media.

Whether it’s talking about the Dolphins, Kansas City coach Andy Reid being “a wizard,” or just sharing some laughs — Hill’s authenticity is something we don’t see often from NFL players.

This suppose to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 5, 2023

Hill hinted at a second season of his podcast on Sunday night, noting that he had “some things that needed to be said.”