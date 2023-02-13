2024 Super Bowl odds: Where do the Miami Dolphins stand for next year’s championship?

The 2022-2023 NFL season came to a close last night with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. While the Chiefs and their fans are rightfully celebrating a championship, the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers are already setting up the odds for next year’s championship game. Where do the Miami Dolphins fall in the odds for 2024 Super Bowl LVIII?

Not surprisingly, the Chiefs are the favorites at +600. Behind them, the Buffalo Bills are +700, with the San Francisco 49ers are +800 and the Cincinnati Bengals and the Eagles are tied at +900. The Dallas Cowboys are sixth at +1400, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens at +2200.

Perhaps the surprise of the top ten is the New York Jets coming in at ninth in a tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars at +2800. That puts two of the Dolphins’ three AFC East rivals ahead of Miami in the 2024 Super Bowl odds.

The Dolphins are tied for 11th at +3000. Along with Miami, the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos are all at the +3000 mark.

The New England Patriots round out the AFC East at +6000, tying them with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers with the 24th-best odds of the year.

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals are both listed as +20,000 to win the Super Bowl, the worst odds in the league.

What do you think of the Dolphins sitting just outside the top ten as next year’s potential Super Bowl champions? Is Miami in a place to be able to hoist their third all-time Lombardi Trophy?