Congratulations Chad Henne: Two-time Super Bowl champion retires

With the 57th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Michigan quarterback Chad Henne. The fourth quarterback selected in the Draft, following Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, and Brian Brohm, Henne came to Miami with the expectation of finally solidifying the position that had been in constant rotation since Dan Marino’s retirement. After four years in South Florida, Henne had picked up a nickname of “Checkdown Chad” with fans ready for the next quarterback of the future.

Henne left the Dolphins after appearing in 36 games, with 31 of those starts. He threw for 7,114 yards on a 60.7 percent completion rate with 31 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He had a 75.7 passer rating with Miami.

Henne moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, playing five years in Duval County. He played 31 games, including 22 starts, there before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Serving as the backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes over the last few years, Henne has only appeared in 11 games with one start over the past five years, but he has now accomplished something that has not happened in Miami since 1973 - and Henne has done it twice now.

Last night, with the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVII, Henne claimed his second Super Bowl ring. Immediately after the game, Henne announced his retirement via Instagram:

The career trajectory for Henne may not be the one he expected when he was made the Dolphins’ second-round pick. It may not be the one he expected when he was named the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. And it may not be the one he expected when became Miami’s fourth-highest player in all-time passing yardage (since passed by Ryan Tannehill and Tua Tagovailoa). But, there are going to be two Super Bowl rings with “Henne” engraved on them. Henne may be the Chiefs’ backup quarterback, but they are not lifting the Lombardi Trophy without him and he has clearly been an important part of their 2019-2020 and 2022-2023 championship runs.

Chad Henne. Two-time Super Bowl champion.

Congratulations on a great career to Miami’s 2008 second-round pick!