Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Cheifs Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

Super Bowl 57 is here! Tonight’s NFL championship game will feature the AFC's top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC's top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. Following their bye week the Chiefs faced off against the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. The Chiefs left that game with a 27 to 20 victory. In the AFC Championship game two weeks ago the Chiefs once again faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals for a second year in a row. In the rematch, the Chiefs got their revenge by taking the top spot in the AFC with a narrow 23 to 20 victory.

The Eagles who held the bye week in the NFC returned from their week off to take on their NFC East rival New York Giants in the divisional round. The Eagles were dominant in their dispatching of the Giants 38 to 7. The following week the Eagle faced off against phenom Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers. Much like in the divisional round, the Eagles also dominated the NFC Championship game, sending the Niners home for the season after a convincing 31 to 7 win.

One of the biggest storylines of the Super Bowl outside of the two athletic freaks at quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts is the Andy Reid and Nick Sirriani saga that got the two head coaches to this point. Andy Ried, before taking the rudder in Kansas City was the Philadelphia Eagles Coach for fourteen seasons. When Reid joined the Chiefs he brought much of his own coaching staff meaning that a then wide receivers coach Nick Sirriani was cut loose. Now the two men will face off as opposing head coaches in the biggest game of the year.

Some other tidbits about today's game include not only the fact that both teams ended the season as the top-ranked team in their respective conferences but both also ended the season with a 14 and 3 record. In what is more of an oddity both teams scored exactly the same number of points on the season with 546 a piece.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites to win tonight, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are -120 on the moneyline, while the Chiefs are +100. The point total for the game is listed as 51 points

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) 1st AFC West @ Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) 1st NFC East

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) 1st AFC West @ Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) 1st NFC East