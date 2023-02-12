Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles to win Super Bowl 57

The NFL is down to the final two teams, and, after tonight, only one will still be standings. Will the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles come away as Super Bowl champions tonight? Everything comes down to one last game.

The Eagles enter tonight’s game as a 1.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 51 points. Will the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years with an upset win? Will the Eagles who dominated throughout the regular season and the playoffs, prove they were the best team in the league this year with a win over the Chiefs and league MVP Patrick Mahomes?

The Phinsider contributors are back with our final set of winners picks for the year. We have made it through the entire season, selecting the straight-up winner for each game on the schedule, and we come into the final game of the year with a tie at the top of the standings. Both James McKinney and Marek Brave have correctly predicted 63 percent of the games this season. Will they finish the season tied with identical picks tonight, or will we have a single overall winner this season?

The Conference Championship games saw Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz both correctly pick the Chiefs and Eagles Super Bowl matchup. Brave, McKinney, and CT Smith all had the Eagles’ victory correctly predicted but had the Cincinnati Bengals beating Kansas City. Jake Mendel projected the Chiefs’ victory but thought the San Francisco 49ers would come away with the win over Philadelphia.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 177-104-2

Marek Brave: 177-104-2

Kevin Nogle: 170-111-2

Josh Houtz: 167-114-2

CT Smith: 167-114-2

Jake Mendel: 160-121-2

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.