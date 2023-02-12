Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

Super Bowl 57 is here! Tonight’s NFL championship game will feature the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs against the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The first 54 Super Bowls were played at neutral sites, but the last two both featured one of the teams from the game’s pre-selected site advancing to the championship. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the title at their home Raymond James Stadium two years ago, while the Los Angeles Rams won last year’s Super Bowl at their home SoFi Stadium. This year, we return to the norm of a neutral site game as the Chiefs and Eagles will play in Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites to win tonight, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are -120 on the moneyline, while the Chiefs are +100. The point total for the game is listed as 51 points.

This game should be an amazing one. Kansas City claimed the top spot in the AFC this season, earning the lone bye for the conference. They hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, beating them 27-20. In the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, reversing the results of last year’s AFC Championship.

Like the Chiefs, the Eagles earned the top seed for the playoffs, this time in the NFC side of the bracket. After the bye week, Philadelphia hosted their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, dominating them 38-7. The domination continued in the NFC Championship game, where the Eagles beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers 31-7.

The similarities between the Chiefs and Eagles are not limited to their respective conference seeding.

The Eagles come into the game having gone 13-3 in the regular season. The Chiefs also finished the regular season 13-3. The Eagles scored 546 points this season. The Chiefs? Also 546 points. This feels like a championship game featuring the right two teams after everything else has played out.

Add in things like Chiefs head coach Andy Reid having served as the Eagles head coach from 1999 through 2012, and the intrigue builds even more. When Reid was hired as the Chiefs' head coach for the 2013 season, he cleaned out all of the assistant coaches that were still under contract, including wide receivers coach Nick Sirriani, who is now the head coach of the Eagles.

Tonight’s game will air on FOX and be carried on the Fox Sports app and on FoxSports’ website. You can also find the game on Sling TV and FuboTV.

Here is everything you need to know for tonight’s NFL championship game:

Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV Broadcast: FOX

Streaming:

FOX Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

SiriusXM Channels: 88 (National), 82/226 (Chiefs), 83/225 (Eagles)

Armed Forces Network Channel: AFN Sports (also available on the AFN Now app) (Kickoff at 0030 CET/0830 JKT)

Odds: Eagles -1.5 | 51 points over/under (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

National Anthem: Chris Stapleton

Halftime Show: Rihanna

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 76°F (Roof expected to be open)

Chiefs Injury Report: No players listed

Eagles Injury Report: Wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring) - questionable

] (regular season); 49ers lead 1-0 (postseason)Matchup History: Chiefs lead 5-4 (regular season)

Matchup Streak: Chiefs have won last three

Last Meeting: Chiefs 42-30 at Philadelphia, Oct. 3, 2021 (2021 Week 4)

Chiefs coach Andy Reid vs. Eagles: 3-0

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni vs. Chiefs: 0-1

Chiefs AFL/NFL Championships: 1962 (AFL Pre-Super Bowl era); 1969 (Super Bowl IV); 2019 (Super Bowl LIV); 5th Super Bowl appearance

Eagles NFL Championships: 1948, 1949, 1960 (Pre-Super Bowl era); 2017 (Super Bowl LII); 4th Super Bowl appearance

Chiefs SB Nation site: Arrowhead Pride | @ArrowheadPride

Eagles SB Nation site: Bleeding Green Nation | @BleedingGreen