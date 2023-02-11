Watch the moment Zach Thomas found out that he’s headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson campaigned for Zach Thomas to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony.

Three years later, Johnson had the honor of letting the former-fifth-round pick that he finally made it.

Jimmy Johnson breaking the news to Zach Thomas that he is going into the @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/hVLCSdOQDM — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 10, 2023

“Zach Thomas ranks as one of my favorite players of all time,” Johnson recently said. “Having coached 10 Hall of Fame players in my career, I believe Zach deserves to be in that group. Zach was a coach’s dream as a leader and a player. I never had any player that prepared himself as well as Zach. He belongs in the Hall.”

Brett Brecheisen, a member of Miami’s communication team, noted that Thomas, who was a fifth-round pick in 1996, was named the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year and MVP of the team that season.

Zach Thomas was a fifth-round pick in 1996.



He was named AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year and Team MVP that season.



As a fifth-round pick. — Brett Brecheisen (@bbrech) February 10, 2023

Thomas is tied for the franchise lead with four interceptions returned for touchdowns, was named to the All-Pro team five times, and led the team in tackles in 10 seasons.

A message from the man himself! pic.twitter.com/TVagaKNtDQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 10, 2023

The Class of 2023 Enshrinement ceremony begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.