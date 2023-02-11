 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News ZACH THOMAS TO THE HALL OF FAME!

Filed under:

Watch the moment Zach Thomas found out that he’s headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A long overdue moment for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

By Jake Mendel
/ new
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson campaigned for Zach Thomas to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony.

Three years later, Johnson had the honor of letting the former-fifth-round pick that he finally made it.

“Zach Thomas ranks as one of my favorite players of all time,” Johnson recently said. “Having coached 10 Hall of Fame players in my career, I believe Zach deserves to be in that group. Zach was a coach’s dream as a leader and a player. I never had any player that prepared himself as well as Zach. He belongs in the Hall.”

Brett Brecheisen, a member of Miami’s communication team, noted that Thomas, who was a fifth-round pick in 1996, was named the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year and MVP of the team that season.

Thomas is tied for the franchise lead with four interceptions returned for touchdowns, was named to the All-Pro team five times, and led the team in tackles in 10 seasons.

The Class of 2023 Enshrinement ceremony begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...