Former Dolphins players and coaches in Super Bowl 2023

Two weeks ago, we took a look at NFL playoff picture, highlighting the former Miami Dolphins players who were still in contention of a Super Bowl berth. After the completion of the AFC Championship and NFC Championship games, the league is down to just two teams remaining, with Sunday’s 2023 Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kanas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Which former Dolphins players and coaches advanced to the title game?

This afternoon, as we get ready for tomorrow’s Super Bowl showdown, we re-visit our article from two weeks ago, updating it to provide us a look at the former Dolphins now on the Chiefs or Eagles rosters.

Chad Henne, quarterback- A second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2008, Henne was expected to solidify the Miami quarterback position for the first time since Dan Marino. He began his career backing up Chad Pennington, who joined Miami that year, finishing second in the MVP voting for the season. He assumed the starter’s spot for much of the 2009 and 2010 seasons before a dislocated shoulder four games into the 2011 season ended that campaign and his time with the Dolphins. He spent the 2012 through 2017 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, then moved to the Chiefs in 2018. He was with the team for their Super Bowl winning 2019 season and has proven to be a reliable backup to Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City. He had 7,114 passing yards with the Dolphins, good enough for the sixth-most in team history, along with 31 touchdowns, 37 interceptions, and a 75.7 passer rating. For his career, Henne has thrown for 13,290 yards with 60 touchdowns, 63 interceptions, and a 76.1 rating.

Dave Merritt, defensive backs coach - A seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 1993, Merritt was a linebacker for the Dolphins as a rookie. He appeared in four games for Miami before moving to the Arizona Cardinals for the second-half of his rookie season, playing there through 1995. In 1997, he played for the Rhein Fire in NFL Europe before becoming a coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga. He has also spent time coaching at the Virginia Military Institute along with for the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Cardinals before joining the Chiefs in 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles

Robert Quinn, defensive end - Drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Quinn spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins traded for Quinn in 2018, sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Rams, along with a swap of sixth-round picks. Spending just one season in Miami, Quinn started all 16 games, recording 38 tackles, a team-high 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the 2018 season. The Dolphins traded Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 season in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Since joining Philadelphia, he has appeared in five games, recording four tackles.

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle - The second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh began his career with a five-year stint with the Detroit Lions. In 2015, the Dolphins signed Suh as a free agent, making him the highest-paid defensive player in league history at that point with a six-year, $114 million contract. He was released three-years later, with Miami eating a $22 million dead-money salary cap hit as they restructured his contract each offseason. In his three years with the Dolphins, Suh was named to one Pro Bowl and totaled 181 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Suh signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year contract for the 2018 season before three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined the Eagles mid-way through this season.

Jeremiah Washburn, defensive ends/outside linebacker coach - Washburn began his coaching career at Arkansas as a graduate assistant in 2000 before joining the Carolina Panthers’ front office as a football operations assistant in 2002. He worked for the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and 2004 as a player personnel assistant, then as an area scout from 2005 through 2008. He moved back into coaching in 2009 with the Detroit Lions, working as an assistant offensive line coach for four seasons, then from 2013 through 2015 as the offensive line coach. His first stint with the Dolphins came in 2016 when he was as assistant offensive line coach before becoming the Chicago Bears’ offensive line coach in 2017. He returned to the Dolphins in 2018 as the offensive line coach before joining the Eagles in 2019 as an advanced projects coordinator. In 2020, he moved to being the senior defensive assistant for the club, then was named the defensive ends/outside linebackers coach this year.