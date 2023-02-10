Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be ‘learning how to fall’ in the offseason

After suffering multiple concussions during the 2022 NFL season, the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains as an area of concern for the team.

However, this offseason, Tagovailoa will be taking extra steps to ensure he doesn’t suffer the same fate next season. While concussions can be fairly random, learning how to fall properly can significantly lower the risks involved with head injuries.

Tagovailoa spent Friday morning on the Up And Adams Show with Kay Adams and Nate Burleson, and discussed his desire to learn judo this year, in order to better understand his body and learn how to take hits properly.

With @Tua now being a dad, it makes him want do things outside of the NFL to help himself… he will be doing judo every Friday to understand his body and how to fall



Specifically, Tagovailoa said “I’ll be doing judo every Friday, just so I can figure out my body and learn how to fall, and things like that. I just want to help myself, in any way I can.”

For those unaware, judo is one of many Japanese martial arts, and the art of falling, also known as “ukemi”, is an essential part of learning judo. In judo, learning how to fall allows an individual to safely receive the force of a blow, by absorbing the power of said blow. Of course, it’s not hard to see how this translates to football, specifically as quarterback, with 6’4, 300 pound defensive linemen running directly at you all game.

It may sound wacky at first, but seeing as Tagovailoa is often dragged around by defensive linemen due to his desire to extend every play (usually resulting in his head hitting the ground with great force), learning “how to fall” through judo may just be his best chance at remaining healthy over a 17-game season.