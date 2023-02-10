Get to Know The Phinsider | Josh Houtz Edition

It’s the offseason for our beloved Miami Dolphins, which means there aren’t as many breaking news tidbits to report on as we’d like. But that doesn’t mean that the content pool dries up! No, we’re dripping in content over here at The Phinsider! Maybe don’t visualize that for too long...

With that being said, I figured it would be the perfect time to roll out a new column on here entitled Get to Know The Phinsider — a column designed to educate you on the writers beyond the words they provide for your reading enjoyment each week.

My first subject is the one and only Houtz — our resident mascot here at The Phinsider! So, sit back, relax and get your popcorn ready as we take a deep dive into the man, the myth, the legend... Mr. Joshua Houtz!

___

Where do you live?

I’m from the southeastern part of Pennsylvania. The 717. I went to high school with Dolphins’ legend Jared Odrick and now I live right down the road from where Taylor Swift and Chad Henne grew up (no one cares)! We also have bologna!

What do you do for a living?

I worked in kitchens for all my life and was a sous chef before retiring to watch over my three little girls. So, essentially, I’m Mrs. Doubtfire if Mrs. Doubtfire wrote for The Phinsider and was madly obsessed with the Dolphins.

When and how did you become a fan of the Miami Dolphins?

It was the first grade (early 90s), and I traded a Bernie Kosar card for an O.J. McDuffie card. I don’t know if I wanted the McDuffie card because he played for Penn State or because of the Dolphins’ colors, but from that day on, I was a diehard Miami Dolphins fan.

What is your best Dolphins memory?

My dad and I went to MetLife for the Jets-Dolphins game back in week 17 of the 2008 NFL season. As you remember, the Dolphins won that game and the AFC East! “Thanks for Chad,” we chanted as my dad stalled my mom’s car in the parking lot. It was by far my best Dolphins memory.

What is your worst Dolphins memory?

Any game I ever went to see in Buffalo. Also, being in attendance when the Dolphins drafted Charles Harris.

When did you start writing for The Phinsider?

2016.

What do you enjoy most about writing for The Phinsider?

The community and friendships that I’ve made along the way. And all the incredible opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to have during this journey. From the countless radio interviews, to covering a game from the press box, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being able to discuss the team I love on a platform that people are familiar with. It’s been an honor.

Pick three current members of the Dolphins you’d like to have a sit-down dinner with.

Christian Wilkins, Tyreek Hill, and Jaelan Phillips.

Who are your top 5 favorite Dolphins players of all time? Rank them in order.

Dan Marino Ricky Williams Jason Taylor O.J McDuffie Zach Thomas

(This was hard)

What is your favorite piece of Dolphins memorabilia that you own?

My wife bought me one of the old stadium seats they ripped out of Hard Rock Stadium a few years back with Dan Marino’s signature. That, or my Tua Tagovailoa signed helmet. I also have a Laremy Tunsil-signed helmet that I kept. He was traded a few weeks after I got it.

___

Make sure you’re following Houtz on Twitter at @Houtz! I will continue to chat with members of The Phinsider as the offseason rolls on, so if there is anything specific you would like to see asked to our writers, let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!