Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clears NFL’s concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussions protocol, as per Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, sources say. He met with several medical professionals in the process. They are confident he’ll be 100% when the time comes for football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2023

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the 3rd quarter during the team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but did not exhibit symptoms until the following day, as he was unable to remember certain plays that took place during the game. The concussion kept him on the sideline for the rest of the season, and also ruled him out in participating in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, to which Tagovailoa was selected to as an alternate.

Also, as per Barry Jackson on Twitter, Tagovailoa will be fine to participate in any upcoming offseason programs, and will likely not miss similar time next season, if such an injury were to occur again.

As we've noted in a recent piece quoting neurologists/concussion experts, if Tua gets first concussion next season (hope not), it resets the clock and he likely won't need to sit out anything close to this length of time, provided symptoms don't linger. https://t.co/3Xh4wlPRTO — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 1, 2023

In short, the team expects Tagovailoa to be fully healthy for next season, and ready for all football activities.