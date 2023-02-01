 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clears NFL’s concussion protocol

Tagovailoa has now cleared concussion protocols for the 3rd time this season.

By SumeetJena
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussions protocol, as per Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the 3rd quarter during the team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but did not exhibit symptoms until the following day, as he was unable to remember certain plays that took place during the game. The concussion kept him on the sideline for the rest of the season, and also ruled him out in participating in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, to which Tagovailoa was selected to as an alternate.

Also, as per Barry Jackson on Twitter, Tagovailoa will be fine to participate in any upcoming offseason programs, and will likely not miss similar time next season, if such an injury were to occur again.

In short, the team expects Tagovailoa to be fully healthy for next season, and ready for all football activities.

