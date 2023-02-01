Tom Brady announces retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, releasing a video on Twitter. He started the video by saying, “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point. I’m retiring. For good.”

Brady’s announcement, on February 1, 2023, comes exactly one year after he retired ahead of last season. Brady refers that that story in his video Wednesday, saying, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady just finished his 23rd season, spending the first 20 with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He spent the last three years with the Buccaneers. He is a seven-time Super Bowl winner, a 15 time Pro Bowl selection, three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection. Brady was named the NFL MVP three times, was twice the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and was the 2009 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He holds the league passing records for yardage, touchdowns, completions, and attempts. He led the league in passing yards in a season four times and in touchdown passes for a season five times. He threw for 89,214 yards with 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions, completing 64.3 percent of his passes and finishing his career with a 97.2 passer rating.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX last July, a deal that starts with his retirement. He is expected to serve as the broadcast company’s lead NFL analyst with the deal.

Speculation will also ramp up that Brady could find a role with the Miami Dolphins, a team that has tried to acquire him multiple times over the last few years. The Dolphins were punished this year for tampering in their attempts to bring Brady to the franchise, either as a quarterback or as an owner. The Dolphins could, with news of Brady’s retirement, look to have him join the ownership and front office of the team - though his FOX contract could get in the way of any deal there.