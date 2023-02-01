Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Hiring Bill O’Brien a ‘great move’ for Patriots, says Julian Edelman - Pats Pulpit

Mac Jones’ sophomore campaign certainly did not go as planned. While the young quarterback was thrusted into the middle of a bad situation, Jones played poorly himself and regressed from his rookie season.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

The EPA of Jets Offensive Coordinator Nathanial Hackett’s previously coached offenses - Gang Green Nation

On Thursday, the New York Jets announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Notably, Hackett has held this role for 8 other seasons, which may help to inform our expectations of...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills 2023 offseason needs: Early look at WR - Buffalo Rumblings

With a weak free-agent class and no clear star in the draft, is the move a potential trade?

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens request to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy - Baltimore Beatdown

Could the Ravens land one of the Chiefs’ top offensive minds?





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

How the Steelers flipped the script in the second half of 2022 season - Behind the Steel Curtain

From 2-6 to 9-8, what really drove the turnaround.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals News: Zac Taylor says ‘It didn’t come down to Joseph Ossai’s play’ vs Chiefs - Cincy Jungle

The head coach stands by his player following a disappointing ending.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns: Could they eye WR Josh Downs early in the draft? - Dawgs By Nature

ESPN’s Matt Miller believes the Browns could look to add North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs in Round 2.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

BREAKING: Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach - Battle Red Blog

DeMeco Ryans is coming back to where it all started.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Pro Bowl continues to disrespect Titans P Ryan Stonehouse - Music City Miracles

Ryan Stonehouse can’t catch a break





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence will lobby for Jaguars to re-sign players - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville quarterback will give input on key pending free agents.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts Head Coaching Search Could Last Into Super Bowl Week - Stampede Blue

The Colts are taking their time with their head coaching search this go around—looking to get the decision right.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Sean Payton news: Denver Broncos finalizing trade for Payton with New Orleans Saints - Mile High Report

The Broncos got their guy.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Kellen Moore to become new Chargers offensive coordinator - Bolts From The Blue

Moore and the Cowboys mutually parted ways over the weekend.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 offseason: Ranking likely quarterback answers - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders will be replacing Derek Carr at quarterback in 2023. We look at the likely options and yes, Tom Brady is possible





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on the upcoming ‘Kelce’ Bowl vs. Eagles: ‘My mom can’t lose’ - Arrowhead Pride

Younger brother Travis will take on Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants’ OC Mike Kafka continues to draw head-coaching interest - Big Blue View

Kafka has now been asked to interview for four jobs, and fifth request could be coming soon





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles and Phillies take different routes to the same destination - Bleeding Green Nation

Both teams are league champions, but achieved it in very different ways.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys must do right thing and make a clean break from Ezekiel Elliott - Blogging The Boys

It’s time for the Cowboys to cut (emotional) ties with Ezekiel Elliott.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

How Did They Do? 2022 Washington Commanders rookies - Hogs Haven

Evaluating Commanders’ rookie seasons against expectations

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers’ Romeo Doubs was the most productive Day 3 rookie WR, despite injury - Acme Packing Company

Doubs brought in 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

New Detroit Lions uniforms are ‘coming soon,’ per Amon-Ra St. Brown - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions receiver let a little news slip, saying that the Detroit Lions are getting new uniforms ‘soon.’





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Which pending free agent must the Bears re-sign? - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are primed for a second consecutive roster makeover with over two dozen players coming out of contract, but this time there are a handful of free agents that the team may consider...





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Three Reasons Why The Vikings Should (and Shouldn’t) Trade for Trey Lance - Daily Norseman

The Minnesota native is reportedly on the trade block.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Quarterback options for the Saints headed into the offseason - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints need an improvement at Quarterback, but what options are out there?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Kyle Pitts injury: Recovery from knee surgery “on schedule” - The Falcoholic

We got some good news on the injury front today, as The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported that Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts’ recovery from knee surgery is "on schedule" according to TEs coach Justin Peelle.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Frank Reich is already deeply intertwined with Panthers history - Cat Scratch Reader

This won’t be his first stint in Carolina, but it will be the first time he calls Bank of America home.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Will the Bucs move on from Leonard Fournette this offseason? - Bucs Nation

Is it time for the team to move on from their starting RB?

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL and will miss at least 6 months - Niners Nation

Purdy is seeking second opinions in hopes that he can undergo a repair that isn’t Tommy John surgery.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Resetting after Sean Payton means new head coaching candidates coming in to meet with Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Thursday seems like a month ago, and after this weekend it may as well be.

However, the Arizona Cardinals were clever in their usage of the Conference Championship Games and the fact that a number...





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why those false starts by Seahawks, Eagles tackles aren’t false starts - Field Gulls

Just a single meaningful game remains in the 2022 NFL season, with the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl LVII. That...





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams’ Cam Akers will be a top-10 RB in the new L.A. offense - Turf Show Times

LaFleur is brining a run-first mentality to a pass-happy offense