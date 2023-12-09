Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football TV coverage plan with Packers vs. Giants

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans are set to take center stage with a Monday Night Football showdown to end Week 14. An intra-conference contest featuring the top-seeded team in the AFC playoff picture and a team starting a promising young rookie quarterback is worthy of the standalone Monday night spotlight. Except, in Week 14, there is no standalone Monday night spotlight. The Titans and Dolphins will have competition from an intra-conference NFC contest, kicking off simultaneously.

While the Titans and Dolphins will be in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET start on Monday, the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will be in East Rutherford at MetLife Stadium for their own Monday Night Football appearance.

This will be the third time in 2023 that there will be two Monday Night Football broadcasts, but the only one of the three with simultaneous kickoffs. In Week 2, the New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers started their game at 7:15 p.m. ET, while the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers contest began an hour later. The same kick times were used in Week 3, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the early slot and the Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals starting after the hour offset.

Week 14 changes the scheduling to simultaneous kicks as Disney/ESPN continues experimenting with ways to ensure maximum ratings.

The Titans at Dolphins game will air on ESPN while the Packers at Giants will be broadcast on ABC. Tennesse and Miami receive the secondary broadcast team, with Chris Fowler providing the play-by-by, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick on colo commentary, and Laura Rutledge on the sidelines. The Packers at Giants game features the standard Monday Night Football crew with Joe Buck on the play-by-play, Troy Aikman doing the color commentary, and Lisa Salters on the sidelines.

Typically, ESPN and ABC both carry the Monday Night Football games. The “Manningcast” alternate broadcast featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN2 will not air during Week 14.

Locally in Miami, the Titans at Dolphins game will be simulcast on CW39 (WSFL), allowing people without ESPN to see the game still. In Nashville, CBS5 (WTVF) will have the simulcast.