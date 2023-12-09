Miami’s Connor Williams is PFF’s highest-graded center through 13 weeks

The Miami Dolphins allow just 1.5 sacks per game despite starting eight different offensive line combinations through twelve games. Coach Mike McDaniel’s dynamic offense ranks first in passing (285.1 ypg) and second in rushing (143.3 ypg).

Connor Williams hit the ground running in Miami after four seasons at left guard with the Dallas Cowboys. PFF graded him as the league’s No. 4 center last year — his first season in South Florida. He’s taken another step in year two, grading as the league’s top center through 13 weeks.

Connor Williams: highest-graded Center in the NFL this season pic.twitter.com/f2BtpIz4p1 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) December 7, 2023

With just one sack and four hurries allowed, Williams’ overall 85.9 grade earned him the top spot over Atlanta’s Drew Dalman (84.7) and Detroit’s Frank Ragnow (84.2). He’s started eight of 12 games, only right tackle Austin Jackson started more up front this season.

“Lucky enough we’ve had the same room all the way through [the season] and so communication, everything has stayed the same all the way through throughout the year,” Williams said last month when asked about Miami’s different starters on the offensive line. “(I have) faith and confidence in all our guards and all our players on the o-line. We’re working together, we’re growing together.”