Tennessee Titans Vs. Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

So for week fourteen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week thirteen game against the Titans-

PhinsTifosi kicks us off this week with the Phins destroying Tennessee, Ramsey/Holland/Tua/Achane/AVG/Chubb as stars of the game, Tua with zero turnovers, Ramsey with his first pick-6 and Hill both starring and going off again with over 150 yards and at least 2 TDs.

Phins 45-6 Tua/Hill/A-Train (Hill 150+ 2 TDS, again) Ramsey/Snoman if he plays? The Ginkster/Chubb Tua 0 picks. Time for Ramsey to get his pick-6 Another clock eating drive at the end of the game

daytonadolfan says Dolphins by 30, Ramsey/AVG/Mostert/Achane/Tua/Hill the stars of the game, and the D sacking the QB 5 times.

Fins - 43-13 — Tua’/Hill/ A-train/Mostert— The Gink/ Ramsey —5 sacks— the hot dog vendor will run out of dogs!

Phinsox is another calling for a blowout win for the home team and has Ramsey/Achane as the stars of the game with Ramsey taking it to the house.

Dolphins win 38-9 Achane and Ramsey star Another defensive TD, this time from Ramsey I will be looking for the run on 3rd or 4th and short yardage.

Alpha6 is predicting an 18-point victory for the Phins behind big days from AVG/Chubb/Mostert/Achane and a TE with a first down.

Win straight up? Dolfinos baby Final score? Mia 38 - Tenn 16 Star(s) of the game on offense? Monster/Achane Star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb/AVG Bold prediction? A TE will get a crucial 1st down Watching for? A Duke Riley sack or interception

David7777 chimed in with the Dolphins winning by 31, Ramsey (2picks)/Wilkins (2 sacks)/Hill/Achane/Tua starring, and Hill going over 200 yards receiving.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 41-10 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Waddle, Achane, Tua, Hill Who will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey, (2) Picks) Wilkins (2) Sacks What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Hill goes for over 200 Yards What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Levi’s fumbling 3 times because of Seiler and Wilkins destroying the line and getting into the backfield all night

SlayerNation1 says Phins by 4 TDs, X and Ramsey with picks, Achane (a long TD reception) and Hill (a long TD) star on offense,

Dolphins win 41-13 Achane and Hill star on offense X and J Ram both have a pic I predict Achane has a long TD reception. Seeing how last week Achane moved pre snap to the boundary and forced a LB to cover him man on man. Tua will cash in on that mismatch at least once and Hill on another. Watching to see if Vic continues blitzing a little more to rattle Levis.

TheRoo1 predicts Phins by a 5 TD margin, AVG continuing his success for the defense, Chubb forcing a fumble with Wilkins attempting to score with the recovery, Moster and Hill controlling the first half offensively and Achane controlling the second half on offense by running it down their throat.

Phinfrightening,,,,, Phins up 41-16 Mostert and Hill in the first half, Achane takes over the second half as soon as their D starts winding down, The Gink continues his magic act of just appearing everywhere. Chubb forces a fumble in the Titan backfield. And Wilkins tries to run it in. Continued shifts and blitz combinations to confound another young QB, repeated third and longs force a fumble and 2 or 3 picks.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 says Phins by 28, Hill going off with 180 plus yards/2 TDs, Ogbah with 2 sacks/2 passes knocked down/tipped, and the defense holding the Titans to 3 points through at least the first 3 1⁄ 2 quarters of play.

Score: MIA: 38, TEN: 10 (Nearly all the stats point to a big Dolphins win here!) OFF Star: T. Hill (Another 30-something pass D to rip apart. T goes PT Monday night, 180+, 2TD) DEF Star: E. Ogbah (2 sacks, 2 LOS pass blocks, and more as Chubb and AVG draw the attention) Bold Prediction: Miami holds TEN to 3 points until midway through 4th quarter Critical Watch: Will we win the TO battle against a team that doesn’t typically commit TOs?

sdphinsfan is calling for Miami to take the game by 17 points, X-Howard with a pick, and Ramsey/X/AVG/Waddle/Achane as the start of the game for the Phins.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 30-13 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Achane, Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey/X-man/AVG What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? X is due for a pick...and when he gets one, they come in bunches... What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Containing their run game, and not so much Henry. Spears is a really good back. I think we’ll be fine, but he demands attention.

Blaze453 checks in with an 18-point Dolphins win, Achane starring with 2 more TDs, and Kohou starting with 3 passes defended/7+tackles and an INT.

31 to 13 dolphins win Achane and Kohou 200 yards plus 2 TDs for Achane. Three past break ups, 7+ tackles, and a INT for KohouI’m looking for how much confidence things has in the Rush defense and how many or how few run blitz is he calls

That’s my random selection of 10 fan predictions this week. Thank you again to everyone who takes the time to participate in these weekly posts. Please join us back here where we will look back and see who hit on their weekly predictions next Tuesday evening following Monday night’s game. If you would like to see the full list of predictions you you can visit our predictions post from earlier in the week HERE.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week’s predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening and the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.