 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Miami Dolphins signing LB Calvin Munson to the active roster

This would mark Munson’s third stint with the Miami Dolphins.

By Jacob Mendel
/ new
NFL: Preseason-New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Jerome Baker is questionable for Monday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and is considered week-to-week after suffering a knee injury against the Washington Commanders. Duke Riley stepped in for Baker but Channing Tindall and David Long Jr. are the only other healthy linebackers on the active roster.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are adding depth to the 53-man unit, signing Calvin Munson off New England’s practice squad. This would mark Munson’s third stint with the Dolphins — and the second time he joined via the Patriots’ practice squad.

He has two career sacks and one forced fumble, all coming as a rookie in 2017. The former San Diego State linebacker has appeared in 45 games, including three in 2023.

Munson, 28, joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with New England’s practice squad for the first time on Oct. 8, 2018. Miami signed him off the practice squad roughly a year later, Dec. 18, 2019.

On Oct. 27, 2021, the Patriots signed Munson from Miami’s practice squad. He was waved on Dec. 14 — the Dolphins claimed him one day later. On Aug. 29, 2022, Munson was placed on injured reserve. He was released by Miami on Oct. 10.

Munson returned to New England’s practice squad on Oct. 12, 2022. He signed a reserve/future contract in January, but was waived on Aug. 29, 2023, and was brought back to the team’s practice squad.

In This Stream

Titans vs. Dolphins Week 14 Monday Night Football preview, in-game coverage, and updates

View all 15 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...