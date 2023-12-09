Report: Miami Dolphins signing LB Calvin Munson to the active roster

Linebacker Jerome Baker is questionable for Monday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and is considered week-to-week after suffering a knee injury against the Washington Commanders. Duke Riley stepped in for Baker but Channing Tindall and David Long Jr. are the only other healthy linebackers on the active roster.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are adding depth to the 53-man unit, signing Calvin Munson off New England’s practice squad. This would mark Munson’s third stint with the Dolphins — and the second time he joined via the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots will now have two open practice-squad spots, as LB Calvin Munson is departing to sign with the Dolphins' 53-man roster, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 9, 2023

He has two career sacks and one forced fumble, all coming as a rookie in 2017. The former San Diego State linebacker has appeared in 45 games, including three in 2023.

Munson, 28, joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with New England’s practice squad for the first time on Oct. 8, 2018. Miami signed him off the practice squad roughly a year later, Dec. 18, 2019.

On Oct. 27, 2021, the Patriots signed Munson from Miami’s practice squad. He was waved on Dec. 14 — the Dolphins claimed him one day later. On Aug. 29, 2022, Munson was placed on injured reserve. He was released by Miami on Oct. 10.

Munson returned to New England’s practice squad on Oct. 12, 2022. He signed a reserve/future contract in January, but was waived on Aug. 29, 2023, and was brought back to the team’s practice squad.