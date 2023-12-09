Titans vs. Dolphins Week 14 Monday Night Football preview, in-game coverage, and updates

The Miami Dolphins return home in Week 14 to host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. We preview the game and collect all our pre-, in-, and post-game analysis for you right here.

The Miami Dolphins spent the last two weeks on the road, facing the New York Jets and Washington Commanders. They return home to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 14 to host the Tennessee Titans in a Monday Night Football AFC clash and to start a three-game homestand. Will Miami use this period to solidify their position atop the AFC East and in the AFC playoff picture?

Miami is 9-3 this year, a record that has them in the top spot in the AFC playoff seeding and with a three-game lead in the AFC East. The Dolphins boast the top offense in the league, averaging 428.4 yards per game, the top passing offense in the NFL with 285.1 yards per game, the second-ranked rushing offense with 143.3 yards per game, and the second-ranked scoring offense with 32.0 points per game scored. The defense is coming on strong in the second half of the season, improving to be the sixth-ranked defense overall with 300.2 yards per game allowed. They are ninth in passing defense, giving up 203.6 yards a game, and eighth in rushing defense, allowing 96.6 yards per game. The scoring defense is still lagging as the 21st-ranked unit, allowing 22.2 points per game, but that is up from the previous positions as the 30th-ranked unit.

The Dolphins host the Titans, who are 4-8 this year. They are in last place in the AFC South, trailing the third-place Houston Texans by three games. Tennessee is holding the eighth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as we head into Week 14 and could find themselves anywhere between 4th and 12th by the end of the weekend. It has not been an excellent season for the Titans, but the future looks better as rookie quarterback Will Levis gains experience this year and the team positions themselves to build around him.

Tennessee is 27th in overall offense (292.1 yards per game), 27th in passing offense (183.2), 17th in rushing offense (108.9), and 25th in scoring offense (17.8 points per game). They are 17th in overall defense (337.0 yards per game), 22nd against the pass (230.8), 13th against the run (106.2), and 16th in scoring defense (21.3 points per game).

The Dolphins and Titans last met in Week 17 of the 2021 season in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans opened the scoring when quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins’ former first-round draft pick who had moved to Tennessee in 2019 after seven years in Miami, threw a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Geoff Swaim. The Titans dominated the second half after a trade of field goals in the second quarter. Running backs D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hillard each scored a touchdown, Tannehill threw for another, and a second field goal led to a 34-3 Titans victory.

This year, the oddsmakers expect the game to go a little differently. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are favored by 13 points for Monday’s game. The point total has been set at 46 points while the Dolphins are -900 on the moneyline. The Titans are +600 for the straight-up win.

This week’s Monday Night Football does not feature the traditional standalone primetime game. Instead, the Titans and Dolphins will kickoff with the broadcast on ESPN and the Green Bay Packers at New York Giants game will be played simultaneously with the broadcast on ABC.

We have the basics for the Titans-Dolphins Monday Night Football game below. We also have all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage collected for you, giving you one place to keep up with everything leading into and coming out of the Week 14 Titans at Dolphins game.

Tennessee Titans (4-8) at (9-3) Miami Dolphins

2023 NFL Week 14 - Monday Night Football

When: Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET TV Coverage: ESPN (CBS in Nashville, CW in Miami)

ESPN (CBS in Nashville, CW in Miami) Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Tom McCarthy, Brian Baldinger

Tom McCarthy, Brian Baldinger Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 88 (National), 226 (Titans), 225 (Dolphins)

88 (National), 226 (Titans), 225 (Dolphins) Streaming Options: fuboTV; ESPN +; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

fuboTV; ESPN +; NFL+ (Replay after the game) SB Nation Titans Coverage: Music City Miracles | @TitansMCM

AFC East standings (through Week 14 Thursday Night Football):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-6) - 3 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-8) - 5 GB

4 - New England Patriots (3-10) - Eliminated from division title

Week 14 schedule:

New England Patriots 28 - 18 Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 14 Thursday Night Football):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (9-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (7-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Indianapolis Colts (7-5, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Houston Texans (7-5, Wild Card 3 position)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)*

Denver Broncos (6-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)

Buffalo Bills (6-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

New York Jets (4-8)

Tennessee Titans (4-8)

New England Patriots (3-10)*

*The Patriots beat the Steelers on Thursday Night Football to open Week 14, pushing the Steelers from the top wild-card position to the first team on the wrong side of the playoff bubble ahead of Sunday’s games. The Steelers’ loss also moves the Browns from the seventh-seed position over the Colts and into the top wild-card position.

Tiebreaks:

Dolphins over Ravens based on AFC win percentage

Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Browns over Colts based on head-to-head results

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC win-percentage; Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results

Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results

Chargers over Raiders based on head-to-head results

Jets over Titans based on strength of victory

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 13)

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-2, NFC East leader)

2 - San Francisco 49ers (9-3, NFC West leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (9-3, NFC North leader)

4 - Atlanta Falcons (6-6, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (9-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (6-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

Seattle Seahawks (6-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

New Orleans Saints (5-7)

New York Giants (4-8)

Chicago Bears (4-8)

Washington Commanders (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-11)

Tiebreaks: