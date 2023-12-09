Dolphins DC Vic Fangio explains the challenges in facing Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins

Football is a complex game featuring 22 players on the field, but sometimes it’s best to keep things simple. The Tennessee Titans rank No. 25 with an average of 17.8 points per game — that drops to a league-low 12.3 points on the road.

The Miami Dolphins defense has allowed just four yards per play since Week 9 — containing running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will determine if that average holds for another week.

Henry, 29, is second with 841 rushing yards throughout 12 games. He’s scored eight rushing touchdowns and averages 4.3 yards per carry on the ground as Tennesse’s lead back.

“You have to do a good job up front, first and foremost,” Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of stopping Henry. “You can’t get pushed back. You can’t be blocked out of your assignment and let him get rolling because once he gets rolling, he’s a load. That’s why he’s probably headed to the Hall of Fame as a running back.”

Miami’s run defense ranks eighth, allowing 96.6 rushing yards per game — that’s dropped to 67.7 over the last three games. Sunday’s game against Washington was the first time opposing running backs earned over 100 rushing yards against Vic Fangio’s defense since Week 6.

Hopkins leads the Titans with 50 receptions on 95 targets, averaging roughly 65 receiving yards. He’s also scored five touchdowns throughout 12 games. The 11th-year receiver has half the team’s touchdown receptions and 774 of the team’s 2,470 receiving yards.

“Hopkins is a unique wide receiver,” Fangio said. He’s been a really good wide receiver for a long time in the league. Great hands, great body control. Has a big catch radius. Savvy with his routes. The quarterback knows that, and he’s trying to throw it to him.

“[Quarterback Wil Levis has] a really good arm. He has a really quick release. I’ve been impressed with what they’ve been able to do.”

Miami’s 203.6 passing yards allowed per game ranks No 9 through 13 weeks. The Dolphins enter Week 14 with a perfect 4-0 record at Hard Rock Stadium. Slowing Henry and Hopkins on Monday Night Football goes a long way in pushing that streak to five.