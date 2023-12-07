Dolphins sign defensive tackle Justin Ellis to practice squad, release safety Verona McKinley III

The Miami Dolphins shuffled the practice squad on Wednesday, announcing the signing of tenth-year defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while also releasing safety Verone McKinley III.

Ellis, 32, was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders. He spent his first-year seasons with the Raiders, setting a career-high with 42 tackles in 2017.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Ellis in 2019 and he spent roughly three years with the franchise. The New York Giants signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 and the former Louisiana Tech defensive tackle earned his first-career sack that season, getting to Washington’s Taylor Heinicke in Week 13.

The Atlanta Falcons brought Ellis in on July 28, 2023, but he was released on Aug . 26 and remained a free agent until joining the Dolphins.

McKinley played 10 games with the Dolphins, starting twice during the 2022 season. He earned one interception and 16 tackles after signing in Miami as an undrafted college free agent out of Oregon on May 13, 2022.