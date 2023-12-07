Patriots at Steelers odds, winners picks: 2023 NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football

We are on to Week 14 of the NFL season, closing in on the end of the regular season with teams starting to fight for their playoff seeding, or settling into a 2024 draft position. The week begins with tonight’s Thursday Night Football broadcast of the New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers game.

The Patriots have struggled this year, with inconsistent quarterback play a major factor. They are 2-10 for the season and are in position to claim the second-overall pick in April’s college prospect selection process. They now enter the possibility of playing spoilers to teams still looking to make the postseason.

That includes the Steelers, who are 7-5 on the season and in the top wild card position in the AFC playoff picture. Pittsburgh is two games out of the lead in the AFC North, chasing the Baltimore Ravens, but they could also find themselves on the wrong side of the postseason bubble. All three wild card teams, Pittsburgh, the Cleveland Browns, and the Indianapolis Colts, as well as the first team outside the playoffs, the Houston Texans, are all 7-5 on the season and separated by tiebreaks.

As we do every week here on The Phinsider, our contributors are back with their picks for tonight’s game. Our predictions pool runs all season and primarily focuses on the straight-up winners for each game. We are able to make picks against the spread as well, with the odds for the game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Our Week 13 results were:

James McKinney 10-3

George Forder 9-4

Josh Houtz 9-4

Sumeet Jena 8-5

Jake Mendel 8-5

Kevin Nogle 8-5

Marek Brave 7-6

Nick Sabatino 5-8

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney 126-67

Sumeet Jena 122-71

Kevin Nogle 121-72

Marek Brave 116-77

Josh Houtz 115-78

George Forder 111-82

------------

Jake Mendel 109-69*

Nick Sabatino 86-64*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our picks for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game: