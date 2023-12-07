Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week fourteen slate of games kicks off this evening with a showdown between the AFC East and the AFC North. The New England Patriots will travel to Pennsylvania this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots continued their horrible season by losing their fifth game in a row last weekend to the Los Angeles Chargers by the very sad score of 0 to 6. The Steelers are also coming off a loss last week, a game that they dropped 10 to 24 to the Arizona Cardinals.

New England Patriots (2-10) 4th AFC East @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) 2nd AFC North