Austin Jackson, Dolphins agree to 3-year contract extension

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 NFL Draft included three first-round selections. The fifth-year option in all first-round picks’ contract was exercised on fifth-overall pick, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 30th-overall pick, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this year after a slow start to his career, showing flashes of potential but never being able to perform consistently. The 18th overall pick, tackle Austin Jackson, came into the season with question marks surrounding him, and his contract set to expire after the season with Miami not using the fifth-year option.

Jackson will not be hitting the 2024 free agent market as he has grown into his role as the starting right tackle for the Dolphins. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins and Jackson have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension, with $20.7 million guaranteed. Escalators in the contract could expand its total value to $39 million. Jackson will now be under contract through the 2026 season.

Jackson has played 99 percent of the offensive snaps this season and is playing up to the potential that had him selected in the first round. He serves as the bling-side protector of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and he has allowed just two sacks this year.

Prior to the season, there was a belief that Jackson was a liability on the offensive line and that the team was looking to replace him. Jackson, who is only 24 years old despite playing hin his fourth season in the NFL, responded and now looks like he will be a cornerstone to the Miami offensive line for the next several years. The turn-around in his play has been remarkable, and he now has a contract the demonstrates his value to the team.