Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins dominating early Pro Bowl voting

The Miami Dolphins are dominating the early 2024 Pro Bowl fan vote. According to a release from the NFL on Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has received the most votes of any player in the initial round of voting, tallying 59,680 votes, over 15,000 more votes than Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud who has the second-highest total. But Tagovailoa, who was also received the most fan votes ahead of last year’s Pro Bowl Games, is not the only Dolphins player dominating the vote.

Running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, long snapper Blake Ferguson, return specialist Braxton Berrios, and special teams player Duke Riley are all leading their respective positions in votes. Hill’s 39,928 votes is good enough for the fourth-most votes of any player.

Pro Bowl rosters are determined by a combination of fan vote, player vote, and coaches' vote. Each group account for one-third of the tally.

Voting is ongoing at MiamiDolphins.com/pro-bowl-games/vote oe ProBowl.com/vote. From December 11 through December 25, fans can also vote on X (formerly Twitter). A post including the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or creating a hashtag including the player’s first and last name along with #ProBowlVote will also count as a vote. On December 24 and 25, X votes will count double.

The players and coaches will submit their ballots on December 29.

This year’s Pro Bowl Games are being held in Orlando, Florida. The all-star event will take place over several days, including the skills competition taking place on Thursday, February 1, and culminating with flag football on Sunday, February 4. More details of the specific events will be released later.