Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Tennessee Titans Week Fourteen Predictions?

Our Miami Dolphins come into week 14 with a 9 and 3 record and coming off of a three-game win streak. This week, following two road games, the Phins return home for a Monday night game, to face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans arrive in Miami with a 4 and 8 record. Tennessee has lost 4 of their last five games. Their only win during that stretch came over the one-win Carolina Panthers.

So for week fourteen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Monday night, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-