Dolphins fan confidence poll Week 14: AFC playoff standings prediction

The Miami Dolphins are headed into their Week 14 Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans with a 9-3 record and in the first seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins also have a three-game lead in the AFC East and appear to be headed toward locking up a division title over the next few weeks. Assuming Miami lands the division championship position, which of the top four AFC seeds will the Dolphins hold at the end of the season? We want you to answer that question.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts poll is here, and we have two questions. Our normal fan-confidence poll question is there, gauging how you feel about the direction of the team. The other question wants to know which seed you think Miami has at the end of the year. We will be back later in the week with the answer.

