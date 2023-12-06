Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Ezekiel Elliott ready for increased workload after Rhamondre Stevenson injury - Pats Pulpit

The veteran is the next man up at running back for the Patriots.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Report: Jets want to turn back to Zach Wilson at QB but he is reluctant - Gang Green Nation

A ludicrous situation even by Jets standards.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

AFC Playoff Picture: Bills fall to 11th despite not playing in Week 13 - Buffalo Rumblings

Despite the AFC chaos, the Bills are a long way from the playoff spots.

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

AFC Playoff Picture After Week 13; Jaguars Lose, Ravens Bye Week WINS MORE! - Baltimore Beatdown

THE RAVENS KEEP WINNING WITHOUT PLAYING





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers sign QB Trace McSorley to practice squad - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their quarterback room ahead of Thursday Night Football.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Ja’Marr Chase and Jake Browning make NFL history in Bengals vs Jaguars - Cincy Jungle

Good times for the Cincinnati Bengals.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

AFC standings, playoff picture: Browns seeding remains despite Week 13 loss - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns continue to control their destiny

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans WR Nico Collins steps up after Tank Dell injury - Battle Red Blog

Tank Dell is out for the season with a broken fibula, but the Houston Texans already have someone ready to step up.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Tennessee Titans fire special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel makes a rare in-season coaching change





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs Bengals Week 13 final score, recap, highlights, and injuries - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 31-34, in Week 13 after a devastating injury to Trevor Lawrence.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Was that one of the most frustratingly incredible Colts win you’ve seen? - Stampede Blue

The Colts pulled off a wild win against the Titans in overtime. Do you have any hair left?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos confident they can clean up mistakes, compete for playoffs - Mile High Report

Lloyd Cushenberry and P,J. Locke told reporters the next few games are must-wins.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers pass needed test with average performance grade vs. Patriots - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert and the Chargers needed a win, no matter how ugly, and their latest performance against the Patriots is reflected in their average game grade.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders Bye Week: Keys for the rest of season - Silver And Black Pride

Off week comes at opportune time as the Las Vegas Raiders should play like it has nothing to lose from here on in





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Packers: 10 excuses overheard after the Week 13 loss - Arrowhead Pride

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard as Kansas City lost in Green Bay.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Best and worst of the first 12 weeks for the Giants - Big Blue View

There has been some good, mixed in with a LOT of bad





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

6 lies and 6 truths we’ll tell ourselves after the Eagles’ blowout loss to the 49ers - Bleeding Green Nation

A loss like that can get inside one’s brain.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s offense proved itself vs Seahawks - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys offense proved it could win a shootout, something they hadn't been involved with this year,





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs. Miami Dolphins - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Another week, another painfully embarrassing loss by this Ron Rivera-led team. If you thought things couldn’t get much worse with this football team, they jump right up and bit you with more antics...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

No QB in the NFL has made bigger strides than Jordan Love in 2023 - Acme Packing Company

Jordan Love’s passing stats over the last five weeks have been the biggest jump in the league, compared to the first half of the season.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Lions News: Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams is fast AF - Pride Of Detroit

We know he’s fast, but just how fast is Lions WR Jameson Williams. NextGenStats tracked him against the Saints.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

6 free agents the Chicago Bears should pursue in 2024 - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears have holes to fill in 2024 and these 6 players would be a good place to start





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Ivan Pace Jr: An Emerging Superstar - Daily Norseman

The undrafted free agent is becoming a big part of Minnesota’s defense

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Ups and downs from Saints vs. Lions - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints season is in jeopardy after Sunday’s loss,





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

3 Up, 3 Down: A rookie steps up and a fan-favorite fades back - The Falcoholic

Three Falcons who shined on an otherwise-dreary afternoon, and three Falcons who were stuck in the mud





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The 1-11 Carolina Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention - Cat Scratch Reader

One win and one loss by the wrong teams and Carolina’s postseason hopes have been finally dashed





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Win Ugly, Mike Evans Makes History - Bucs Nation

Dealing through injury, the Bucs get a big divisional win while Mike Evans continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Why QB Brock Purdy has the best case in the NFL for MVP - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is the betting favorite to win the MVP as of Monday morning.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals sit with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft keeps falling.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Russell Wilson, Geno Smith have given Seahawks unrivaled QB stability - Field Gulls

Most NFL teams cycle through quarterbacks like toddlers through clothes, but not Seattle.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams should trade or release Cooper Kupp next year - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp is no longer the top option in LA which is why the Rams should consider moving on in the 2024 offseason