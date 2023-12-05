Fullback Alec Ingold is the Miami Dolphins nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The NFL announced nominees from all 32 teams for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Tuesday. The award acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and work to create a lasting positive impact beyond the game.

For the Miami Dolphins, no player fits that description better than Alec Ingold. The fifth-year fullback created the Ingold Family Foundation, which is “dedicated to cultivating environments of inspiration and motivation.”

Miami shared a video of Ingold learning he was this year’s nominee.

We surprised @AI_XLV with a video telling him he's our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/TGRushN4fh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 5, 2023

“The significance to me for the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award is something that everything you do on and off the field is not for the recognition, but then you get recognized for it,” Ingold said Tuesday. “It’s kind of a catch-22, but at the same time, I think it’s never about the recognition or the award, it’s really what you do with it or how you’re able to use that for some good in the world.

“To be nominated by your organization, the people you go to work with every single day, it means the world.”

The award winner will be announced during the NFL Honors award ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8. Each nominee receives up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

“And then at the end of the day, I think it’s a great opportunity to share the spotlight with so many causes, so many foundations, so many people, so many community members that are able to make something like this come to life,” Ingold said. “I think it’s very indicative of the hard work that’s been going on for the past year and a half that I’ve been here, two years, and it’s really just the start.

“So I’m really excited for that recognition, that hat tip, and I’m more excited about using it for some good to continue the work down here in South Florida.”