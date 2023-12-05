Dolphins atop AFC playoff picture after Week 13; Update NFL standings following MNF

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13’s Monday Night Football conclusion, a result that shakes up the AFC playoff picture. The Miami Dolphins moved into the top spot early in the week, moving ahead of the bye-week Baltimore Ravens and into a position that looked like a temporary spot with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars left to play. As the week came to a close with the Jaguars’ loss, however, Miami still sat atop the AFC.
Miami’s 9-3 record is tied with the Ravens, but a better AFC conference record pushed the Dolphins ahead based on the tiebreak scenario. The Dolphins and Ravens face off on New Year’s Eve, a game that could go a long way to deciding the AFC seeding. The Chiefs and Jaguars are tied a game behind the top two seeds, with Kansas City slotted third based on head-to-head results against Jacksonville this season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts are all in wild card position and are all tied with 7-5 records.
Monday night did not impact the NFC side of the playoff bracket, where the Philadelphia Eagles, at 10-2, still hold on to the top seed. The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions are both 9-3, with the 49ers edging ahead based on NFC win percentage. The Atlanta Falcons, as the NFC South division leader, are the fourth seed.
The Dallas Cowboys are now just a game behind the Eagles in the NFC East, but are the fifth seed as the top wild card team despite the 9-3 record. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are both 6-6 on the year and in the sixth and seventh seeds.
The full AFC and NFC playoff standings, including a look at the AFC East standings, are:
AFC East standings (through Week 13):
1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3)
2 - Buffalo Bills (6-6) - 3 GB
3 - New York Jets (4-8) - 5 GB
4 - New England Patriots (2-10) - Eliminated from division title
Week 13 results:
Dolphins win 45-15 over Commanders
Bills bye
Jets lose 8-13 to Falcons
Patriots lose 0-6 to Chargers
AFC playoff picture (through Week 13):
1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader)
2 - Baltimore Ravens (9-3, AFC North leader)
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader)
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)
5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5, Wild Card 1 position)
6 - Indianapolis Colts (7-5, Wild Card 2 position)
7 - Cleveland Browns (7-5, Wild Card 3 position)
Houston Texans (7-5)
Denver Broncos (6-6)
Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
Buffalo Bills (6-6)
Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
New York Jets (4-8)
Tennessee Titans (4-8)
New England Patriots (2-10)
Tiebreaks:
- Dolphins over Ravens based on AFC win percentage
- Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results
- Steelers over Browns based on AFC North win percentage (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Colts based on common opponent win percentage
- Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Browns over Colts based on head-to-head results
- Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results
- Broncos over Bengals based on AFC win-percentage; Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results
- Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results
- Chargers over Vegas based on head-to-head results
- Jets over Titans based on strength of victory
NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 13)
1 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-2, NFC East leader)
2 - San Francisco 49ers (9-3, NFC West leader)
3 - Detroit Lions (9-3, NFC North leader)
4 - Atlanta Falcons (6-6, NFC South leader)
5 - Dallas Cowboys (9-3, Wild Card 1 position)
6 - Minnesota Vikings (6-6, Wild Card 2 position)
7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position)
Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
New Orleans Saints (5-7)
New York Giants (4-8)
Chicago Bears (4-8)
Washington Commanders (4-9)
Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
Eliminated:
Carolina Panthers (1-11)
Tiebreaks:
- 49ers over Lions based on NFC win percentage
- Vikings over Packers based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Vikings over Rams based on NFC win percentage
- Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Packers over Rams based on head-to-head results
- Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results
- Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results
- Giants over Bears based on NFC win percentage
