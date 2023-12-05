Dolphins atop AFC playoff picture after Week 13; Update NFL standings following MNF

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13’s Monday Night Football conclusion, a result that shakes up the AFC playoff picture. The Miami Dolphins moved into the top spot early in the week, moving ahead of the bye-week Baltimore Ravens and into a position that looked like a temporary spot with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars left to play. As the week came to a close with the Jaguars’ loss, however, Miami still sat atop the AFC.

Miami’s 9-3 record is tied with the Ravens, but a better AFC conference record pushed the Dolphins ahead based on the tiebreak scenario. The Dolphins and Ravens face off on New Year’s Eve, a game that could go a long way to deciding the AFC seeding. The Chiefs and Jaguars are tied a game behind the top two seeds, with Kansas City slotted third based on head-to-head results against Jacksonville this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts are all in wild card position and are all tied with 7-5 records.

Monday night did not impact the NFC side of the playoff bracket, where the Philadelphia Eagles, at 10-2, still hold on to the top seed. The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions are both 9-3, with the 49ers edging ahead based on NFC win percentage. The Atlanta Falcons, as the NFC South division leader, are the fourth seed.

The Dallas Cowboys are now just a game behind the Eagles in the NFC East, but are the fifth seed as the top wild card team despite the 9-3 record. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are both 6-6 on the year and in the sixth and seventh seeds.

The full AFC and NFC playoff standings, including a look at the AFC East standings, are:

AFC East standings (through Week 13):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-6) - 3 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-8) - 5 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-10) - Eliminated from division title

Week 13 results:

Dolphins win 45-15 over Commanders

Bills bye

Jets lose 8-13 to Falcons

Patriots lose 0-6 to Chargers

AFC playoff picture (through Week 13):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (9-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Indianapolis Colts (7-5, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Cleveland Browns (7-5, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (7-5)

Denver Broncos (6-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)

Buffalo Bills (6-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

New York Jets (4-8)

Tennessee Titans (4-8)

New England Patriots (2-10)

Tiebreaks:

Dolphins over Ravens based on AFC win percentage

Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results

Steelers over Browns based on AFC North win percentage (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Colts based on common opponent win percentage

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Browns over Colts based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC win-percentage; Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results

Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results

Chargers over Vegas based on head-to-head results

Jets over Titans based on strength of victory

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 13)

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-2, NFC East leader)

2 - San Francisco 49ers (9-3, NFC West leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (9-3, NFC North leader)

4 - Atlanta Falcons (6-6, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (9-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (6-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

Seattle Seahawks (6-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

New Orleans Saints (5-7)

New York Giants (4-8)

Chicago Bears (4-8)

Washington Commanders (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-11)

Tiebreaks: