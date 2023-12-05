 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins atop AFC playoff picture after Week 13; Update NFL standings following MNF

The Miami Dolphins have assumed the top position in the AFC playoff picture following Week 13. We update the NFL standings for both the AFC and NFC.

By Kevin Nogle
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13’s Monday Night Football conclusion, a result that shakes up the AFC playoff picture. The Miami Dolphins moved into the top spot early in the week, moving ahead of the bye-week Baltimore Ravens and into a position that looked like a temporary spot with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars left to play. As the week came to a close with the Jaguars’ loss, however, Miami still sat atop the AFC.

Miami’s 9-3 record is tied with the Ravens, but a better AFC conference record pushed the Dolphins ahead based on the tiebreak scenario. The Dolphins and Ravens face off on New Year’s Eve, a game that could go a long way to deciding the AFC seeding. The Chiefs and Jaguars are tied a game behind the top two seeds, with Kansas City slotted third based on head-to-head results against Jacksonville this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts are all in wild card position and are all tied with 7-5 records.

Monday night did not impact the NFC side of the playoff bracket, where the Philadelphia Eagles, at 10-2, still hold on to the top seed. The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions are both 9-3, with the 49ers edging ahead based on NFC win percentage. The Atlanta Falcons, as the NFC South division leader, are the fourth seed.

The Dallas Cowboys are now just a game behind the Eagles in the NFC East, but are the fifth seed as the top wild card team despite the 9-3 record. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are both 6-6 on the year and in the sixth and seventh seeds.

The full AFC and NFC playoff standings, including a look at the AFC East standings, are:

AFC East standings (through Week 13):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3)
2 - Buffalo Bills (6-6) - 3 GB
3 - New York Jets (4-8) - 5 GB
4 - New England Patriots (2-10) - Eliminated from division title

Week 13 results:
Dolphins win 45-15 over Commanders
Bills bye
Jets lose 8-13 to Falcons
Patriots lose 0-6 to Chargers

AFC playoff picture (through Week 13):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader)
2 - Baltimore Ravens (9-3, AFC North leader)
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader)
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5, Wild Card 1 position)
6 - Indianapolis Colts (7-5, Wild Card 2 position)
7 - Cleveland Browns (7-5, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (7-5)
Denver Broncos (6-6)
Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
Buffalo Bills (6-6)
Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
New York Jets (4-8)
Tennessee Titans (4-8)
New England Patriots (2-10)

Tiebreaks:

  • Dolphins over Ravens based on AFC win percentage
  • Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results
  • Steelers over Browns based on AFC North win percentage (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Colts based on common opponent win percentage
  • Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Browns over Colts based on head-to-head results
  • Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results
  • Broncos over Bengals based on AFC win-percentage; Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results
  • Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results
  • Chargers over Vegas based on head-to-head results
  • Jets over Titans based on strength of victory

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 13)

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-2, NFC East leader)
2 - San Francisco 49ers (9-3, NFC West leader)
3 - Detroit Lions (9-3, NFC North leader)
4 - Atlanta Falcons (6-6, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (9-3, Wild Card 1 position)
6 - Minnesota Vikings (6-6, Wild Card 2 position)
7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
New Orleans Saints (5-7)
New York Giants (4-8)
Chicago Bears (4-8)
Washington Commanders (4-9)
Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:
Carolina Panthers (1-11)

Tiebreaks:

  • 49ers over Lions based on NFC win percentage
  • Vikings over Packers based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Vikings over Rams based on NFC win percentage
  • Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Packers over Rams based on head-to-head results
  • Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results
  • Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results
  • Giants over Bears based on NFC win percentage

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...