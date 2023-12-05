Dolphins LB Jerome Baker week-to-week with MCL injury; workout with FA Reuben Foster set for Wednesday

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the Dolphins in Sunday’s 45-15 blowout win over the Washington Commanders — as Miami lost their starting linebacker Jerome Baker to an MCL injury. Mike McDaniel spoke about Baker’s injury during his Monday press conference, though not many details were known.

“The vibe that I have is that it’s not season-ending but we need to really evaluate that the next couple days.”

Baker, 26, has been a different player in the middle of Vic Fangio’s defense this season (It’s the neck roll!). Through 13 games, the former third-round pick out of Ohio State recorded 69 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, four QB hits, and a touchdown. In his absence, veteran linebacker Duke Riley recorded seven tackles and one forced fumble. Most importantly, however, is that the defense didn’t skip a beat with Riley out there, who will likely start in Baker’s absence. But what about depth?

Former 49ers’ first-round pick Reuben Foster, who has played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers after spending time in the NFL with San Francisco and Washington, is scheduled to work out Wednesday for the Miami Dolphins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

Well, I’m glad you asked!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are working out free agent linebacker... REUBEN FOSTER on Wednesday!!! The former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick most recently played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023, where he recorded 53 tackles, .5 sack, and one defensive touchdown.

As a rookie, Foster showcased some of the talent that made him highly coveted out of Alabama. He would start ten games for the 49ers in 2017, recording 72 tackles, 7 TFLs, and five quarterback hits. Foster would finish third in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, but his career would never be the same.

After his impressive rookie campaign, Foster would play only six games in 2018 before being released by the 49ers for off-the-field issues. The Washington Commanders would claim Foster, who would later suffer a torn ACL during offseason workouts that would keep him sidelined until his stint in the USFL.

Could Foster be a difference-maker in Miami’s defense? That’s not something even the biggest Reuben Foster stans would predict. But for a team in desperate need of depth at the linebacker position, he’s exactly what the team needs. And if he can become even half the player many loved out of Alabama in 2017, the risk is worth the reward.

Sign Reuben Foster #INeedIt