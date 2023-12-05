Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders Week 13 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

I think that almost every Miami Dolphins fan felt confident going into the game against the Washington Commanders. I don’t know that most saw the game going as well as it did but this defense has become dominant, even with the loss of Jaelan Phillips for the season. Further, I doubt that anyone saw both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars falling to what on paper seemed like lesser foes. Those two losses handed the Phins sole possession of first place in the AFC’s playoff seedings as we head into week 14.

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

Louie the lobster called the win for Miami, Hill as a star of the game (5 receptions/157 yards/2 TDs), Tua protecting the ball all game long (0 fumbles or INTs), and the defense getting an INT (AVG).

Phins win; Stars - Hill-O; Tua has no turnovers; Defense int

daytonadolfan called the win and Tua (18 of 24/280 yards/2 TDs/141 QBRat) and AVG (5 tackles/4 solo/1 INT, pick-6/2 passes defended) as stars of the game.

Dolphins- Tua/AVG

SuperG! saw the win coming as well as another huge day for Hill.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Reek 2K

Molly Polly II predicted the win and Tua as one of the stars of the game.

1) Finz 3) Tua

Alpha6 saw the win coming, Tua as a star of the game and a pick-six.

Who wins straight up? THEE Dolphins Star(s) of the game offense?Tua Bold prediction? Pick 6 Watching that no one else is? AVG pressures

Call_for_the_Priest’77 was dead on with the win and pretty much how the game went with the backups and Achane just running it down Washington's throat to close out the game. He also hit on Hills yardage for the day as well as AVG having a a great day both pressuring the QB and getting an INT.

Score: MIA (Dolphins lead early and often with pass, finish with punishing run game) OFF Star: T. Hill (The quest for 2000 gets about a buck-fifty closer) DEF Star: AVG (Dual pass rush/cover threat lead to 1 pick and plenty more pressure!)

SlayerNation1 predicted an easy win for the Phins and Tua and Hill hooking up for some long passes/receptions.

Phins win comfortably Tua/Hill - WAS allowed the most yards and touchdowns on deep passes (20-plus air yards), while Miami leads the NFL in offense on deep passes Watching for zero offensive turnovers

NCSurferMike predicted the win, Tua being a star of the game, Hill being a star of the game as well as going over 150 yards in receiving yards, and Ogbah turning it on. Ogbah had 2 tackles, 1 solo, and a sack.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ogbah What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Hill 150+ yds

TheRoo1 called the win, Ogbah reminding everyone that he can be a force on the defensive side of the ball and the team scoring 6 TDs.

Phin ta win; Ogbah says “Hey, remember me?”; Bold predictions 6 td day

MiMiami said that the Phins would win!

Who is going to win straight up? Miami

USMCFinzFreak predicted a win as well as Hill and AVG starring for the Phins.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? AVG

Yarganaught called a win, Achane (73 yards rushing/30 yards receiving/2 TDs), AVG, and Ogbah as stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Achane Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? AVG and Ogbah What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How much do we miss (or not miss) Phillips with AVG and Ogbah

David7777 hit on the win and Tua/Hill/Achane/AVG as stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill, Achane Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Van Ginkel

Phinsox called the win.

Dolphins win

Saskatchefin predicted the win and Tua/Achane/Ogbah as stars for the Phins.

Who wins straight up? Dolphins Star(s) of the game offense? Tua/ Achane Star(s) of the game defense? Ogbah

sdphinsfan hit on the win and Tua/Hill as stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Hill

PhinsTifosi was correct on the win and three of the stars of the game.

Tua/Hill/A-Train if he plays Ogbah/AVG/Wilkins

VA.Phin.Fan said Miami would win.

Miami

Tua2HillWaddle predicted the win, Tua/Hill/Achane as stars for the offense, and Tua not throwing a pick.

Fins win Tua, Hill, Achane on offense No pics for Tua

There were a lot of solid predictions this week with some dead on again. No wonder no one hit on the exact score this week given that it was a score that had never been seen in the NFL before. Thank you as always to everyone who took the time to post their answer in the predicitons post of the week. Join us again tomorrow evening when we post our predictions for next Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week’s predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening and the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.