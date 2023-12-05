Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Thirteen | Cheetah commands respect

We are thirteen weeks into the National Football League’s 2023 season and our Miami Dolphins sit atop the AFC standings — holding the conference’s number one seed after defeating the Washington Commanders in week 13 while watching the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars fall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It has been a season for the ages for the Miami Dolphins so far and one of the main reasons for their successes are the heroic contributions from the league’s best wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Miami Dolphins Week Thirteen MVP - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill came to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season via a trade with the Chiefs that saw Miami give up five draft picks: a 2022 first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick, plus fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 selection process. The Dolphins then gave the electric receiver a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.

All in all, it was a hefty price to pay for a single player — but that player has made a world of difference for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins organization.

While sprinting towards his stated goal of 2,000 yards receiving this season, Hill jetted by the Washington Commanders’ secondary on Sunday to the tune of five catches for 157 yards and two deep touchdown receptions.

The All-Pro wideout has now totaled 93 receptions for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns through just twelve games this year. If he continues this pace, he’ll finish the season with roughly 2,098 receiving yards — smashing the current record of 1,964 yards held by former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Yes, the Dolphins gave up a lot to acquire the Cheetah, but having the opportunity to watch him dominate the opposition every week for our beloved squad has been nothing short of priceless.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Ten - BYE

Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Twelve - S Jevon Holland

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill