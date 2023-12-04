SCHEFTER: Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons suffers knee injury, set to miss matchup against Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, but the latter may be without one of their key defensive players.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is “expected to miss a couple weeks”, due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, he’s set to be ruled out for the Titans’ matchup against the Dolphins in Week 14, on Monday night.

Some notable Titans’ injuries: DT Jeffery Simmons is expected to miss “a couple weeks” due to a knee injury, per Mike Vrabel. https://t.co/SzQe4rXrpl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler (2021 and 2022), is a big loss for the Titans. On the season, the 26-year-old has 44 tackles (10 for a loss), 11 quarterback hits, and 5.5 sacks in just 12 games. In comparison, star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 46 tackles (8 for a loss), 16 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks for the Dolphins.

The news of Simmons’ injury comes just hours after Titans running back Derrick Henry underwent concussion protocol, leaving the Titans potentially heavily shorthanded for next week. Not to mention, starting punter Ryan Stonehouse suffered an ugly leg injury last week, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. For the time being, that means former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be Tennessee’s placeholder in Week 14, and kicker Nick Polk will be punting. I expect things to change in that regard, obviously.