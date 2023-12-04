Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to be guest on ESPN’s ManningCast for Bengals-Jaguars game

Arguably, no quarterback in the National Football League is playing better football right now than Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. And when you’re 9-3, putting up #elite numbers, and a legit candidate to win Most Valuable Player, you get invited to be a guest on some pretty cool shows.

So, if you’re like me and planned to watch tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals — with a shot at the number one seed in the AFC on the line for the Jags — the right place to tune in is ESPN2 to watch Peyton and Eli Manning on their hit TV show, the ManningCast.

As you may have expected from the title, our QB1 Tua Tagovailoa will be the first guest on the ManningCast later tonight, according to the official Omaha Productions’ social media page.

Having the opportunity to watch Tua interact with one of the greatest all-time Peyton Manning — and his brother Eli — is must-watch television. And it should be even more interesting, considering that tonight’s matchup is so important to the AFC playoff picture. Nevertheless, any time our starting quarterback is going to be front and center, you can bet your butt a majority of the fanbase is sure to follow.

What will Tua and the Mannings have to say to one another? Who is to say? But certainly, the Mannings can respect a quarterback with elite accuracy, timing, and anticipation. A quarterback who has overcome all the naysayers and obstacles thrown his way and risen from the ashes like a phoenix. A legit MVP contender and, most importantly, the start quarterback of my favorite football team. There’s a lot they could talk about — which is why everyone must tune in tonight at 8:13 PM EST.

#ThatsMyQuarterback