Titans vs. Dolphins odds for Week 14 Monday Night Football: Miami opens as huge favorites

The Miami Dolphins wake up Monday morning holding the top seed in the AFC, a position they will continue to claim if the Cincinnati Bengals can beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football to close out Week 13. When it comes to Week 14’s Monday game, the Dolphins will be in the spotlight as they host the Tennessee Titans - a game that the oddsmakers do not seem to think will be close.

The Dolphins moved to 9-3 with their win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday while the Titans fell to 4-8 with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Miami is looking more and more like a threat to make a deep run in the playoffs this year, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the conversation for league MVP. The Titans are struggling, but they are also getting rookie quarterback Will Levis the experience he needs this year to continue to grow and develop into a potential franchise quarterback.

With the two teams headed in seemingly opposite directions this year, the oddsmakers installed Miami as big favorites to open the week’s betting lines. According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines the Dolphins were initially 12.5-point favorites for the game. The line increased to 13 points by Monday morning, and could continue to grow as Titans star running back Derrick Henry is dealing with a head injury from Sunday’s loss to the Colts. The moneyline has Miami listed at -800 and the Titans at +550.

The point total for the game is 47 combined points.

