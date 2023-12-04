NFL playoff standings 2023: AFC and NFC picture through Sunday Week 13

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL schedule is nearly complete, with just the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars remaining to be played. The week featured six teams on their bye week, several key upsets, and movement in the AFC and NFC playoff standings.

In the AFC playoff picture, the Miami Dolphins, who beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, have moved into the one seed, jumping ahead of the Baltimore Ravens who were on their bye and the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Jaguars could move into the position, pushing Miami down to the two seed, with a win over the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts entered Week 12 as the three wild card teams in the AFC, holding the fifth-, sixth-, and seventh positions, respectively. After Sunday’s games, all three teams still hold on to positions in the postseason, but the Browns and Colts swapped seeding positions.

In the NFC playoff picture, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of the top two teams in the conference, but the Eagles remain in the top seed a game ahead of the 49ers. The Detroit Lions are in the third seed, tied record-wise with the 49ers, while the Atlanta Falcons are the fourth seed.

The Eagles loss pulled the Dallas Cowboys to within a game of Philadelphia in the NFC East standings, with Dallas remaining the top wild-card team. The Minnesota Vikings held on to the second wild-card position, while the Packers moved into the playoff picture with their win against Kansas City.

Here are the updated playoff pictures for both the AFC and NFC, along with the AFC East standings:

AFC East standings (through Week 13):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-6) - 3 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-8) - 5 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-10) - Eliminated from division title

Week 13 results:

Dolphins win 45-15 over Commanders

Bills bye

Jets lose 8-13 to Falcons

Patriots lose 0-6 to Chargers

AFC playoff picture (through Week 13 Sunday games):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (9-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3, AFC South leader)*

4 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Indianapolis Colts (7-5, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Cleveland Browns (7-5, Wild Card 23position)

Houston Texans (7-5)

Denver Broncos (6-6)

Buffalo Bills (6-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)*

Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

New York Jets (4-8)

Tennessee Titans (4-8)

New England Patriots (2-10)

*To play on Monday Night Football

Tiebreaks:

Dolphins over Ravens based on AFC win percentage

Steelers over Browns based on AFC North win percentage (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Colts based on common opponent win percentage

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Browns over Colts based on head-tohead results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results

Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results

Chargers over Vegas based on head-to-head results

Jets over Titans based on strength of victory

NFC Playoff Picture (Through Week 13)

Week 13 Clinching Scenarios:

Philadelphia Eagles clinch playoff berth with: (Did not clinch)

Eagles win and Rams loss/tie OR

and OR Eagles win and Lions loss and Packers loss/tie OR

and and OR Eagles tied and Rams loss and Packers loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie OR

and and and OR Eagles tie and Rams loss and Packers loss/tie and Saints loss/tie

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-2, NFC East leader)

2 - San Francisco 49ers (9-3, NFC West leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (9-3, NFC North leader)

4 - Atlanta Falcons (6-6, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (9-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (6-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

Seattle Seahawks (6-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

New Orleans Saints (5-7)

New York Giants (4-8)

Chicago Bears (4-8)

Washington Commanders (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-11)

*Played on Thursday Night Football

Tiebreaks: